Man pulled from water at Centennial Beach in Naperville, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 11, 2025 1:36AM
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital after being pulled from the water Thursday evening in the west suburbs.

The water rescue happened at Centennial Beach in Naperville, officials said.

The artificial beach is located at 500 W. Jackson Ave.

A 27-year-old man was found unconscious in the water and was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, the Naperville Park District said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

