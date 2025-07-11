Naperville's Centennial Beach closed as death investigation continues: officials

A 27-year-old man died after being pulled from the water on Thursday evening.

Centennial Beach in Naperville, Illinois, located at 500 West Jackson Avenue, is closed on Friday as a death investigation continues, officials said.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban beach is closed to the public on Friday amid an ongoing death investigation.

The water is still at Naperville's Centennial Beach after a 27-year-old man was found unresponsive early Thursday evening.

Video from the scene shows a crowd of young people, along with law enforcement, in front of the beach's gates on Thursday. Those gates are now closed and locked.

Not much is known about what happened in the moments leading up to the discovery.

The Naperville Park District says the 27-year-old was found unconscious in the water around 6 p.m.

That is when first responders rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I was really surprised," said Naperville native Scott Baker. "It's a big piece of the community. I mean, I walk by here every day just because of the river walk and the path."

Baker says he grew up coming to Centennial Beach. He pointed out his concerns with the floating piers, which, he said, people can swim under.

Baker said the tragic news of the death is simply shocking.

"I see what they put their lifeguards through. They put them through the paces, so I don't know what happened," Baker said.

The DuPage County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the man who died.

ABC7 reached out the Naperville Park District for comment on when the beach will reopen, but did not immediately hear back.

