Wayfair outlet store opens at Westridge Court in Naperville

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 3, 2024 10:34PM
Wayfair has opened a new outlet store at the Westridge Court in Naperville on Route 59, the furniture company announced.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Home goods and e-commerce giant Wayfair has opened its latest brick-and-mortar location in the west suburbs.

A Wayfair outlet is now open for business in Naperville.

The store welcomed its first shoppers Thursday at the Westridge Court strip mall, located at 324 S. Route 59.

The Wayfair outlet will sell returns from online purchases and other discounted items across a large variety of products.

The company opened its first large-format store location in May at Eden's Plaza in Wilmette.

READ MORE | Wayfair brick-and-mortar store opens for business in Wilmette in Eden's Plaza

