Chicago NASCAR Street Race tickets now on sale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Start your engines, Chicago!

NASCAR is hitting the streets again this summer.

Tickets for the Chicago Street Race are officially on sale.

Julie Giese, the president of NASCAR Chicago Street Race, joined ABC7 to talk about the focus on affordable and family pricing to attract new fans.

Giese also said what first-time race goers can expect from the MASCAR experience.

The race takes place from July 5-6 in Grant Park. Grounds passes start at $99 and come with more standing-room only trackside viewing locations to watch the race, interactive displays throughout Grant Park, NASCAR Kids Zone for the young race fans, driver appearances, access to the MASCAR Pit Ship.

Kids 12 and under are free throughout the weekend with a ticketed adult.

For more information, visit www.nascarchicago.com.

