NASCAR teaming up with Chicago Animal Care and Control for pet adoption event

NASCAR is teaming up with Chicago Animal Care and Control for a "Final Lap to Forever Homes" pet adoption event on Saturday at 2741 S. Western Ave.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The third annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race may be over, but the NASCAR events continue.

NASCAR is teaming up with Chicago Animal Care and Control for an event this weekend called "Final Lap to Forever Homes."

Chicago Animal Care and Control's acting Executive Director Susan Cappello joined ABC7 on Monday to talk about the event.

She explained what's going on this month, the overcrowding at the shelter, and how people can take advantage of the upcoming event and their partnership with NASCAR.

The Grand Adoption event for Final Lap to Forever Homes is on Saturday.

It will run from noon until 6 p.m. at Chicago Animal Care and Control, 2741 S. Western Ave.

More information about the event can be found here.