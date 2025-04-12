Vigils held in Chicago area for National Crime Victims' Rights Week: 'Pain into power'

Loved ones of crime victims called for action at vigils in the Chicago area for National Crime Victims' Rights Week, including Saturday in Lawndale.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Families of crime victim who trying to find a way forward remembered their loved ones this week, holding pictures of those who they have lost.

This week was National Crime Victims' Rights Week, and families are uniting to raise awareness across the country and in the Chicago area.

One vigil for those lost to violence was held Saturday on the city's West Side in Lawndale.

The loved ones of those lost to violence came together to grieve and also heal as they ask for the violence to stop.

"I'm here because my son got killed," one vigil attendee said.

Pictures served as remembrances and voices trembled with the pain of loss.

"I'm standing in place for my grandson Terrence Foster," vigil attendee Veronica Foster said. "He was murdered right in front of my door."

For a seventh year, those touched by loss came together for a peace circle, a day of action marking this year's National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

"We're going to be mindful," Taproots director Ruby Taylor said.

The healing vigil was sponsored by the national organization Crime Survior for Safety and Justice and was hosted by Corniki Bornd's Help Understanding Grief support group, or HUG.

Bornd started the group after losing three family members, including her 19-year old son Fontana "BJ Sanders, who was murdered eight years ago.

"It was a way to turn my pain into power," Bornd said. "I'm not allowing them to feel like they took my life. All they did was ignite a flame for me to make sure it don't happen to nobody else, and for those that has happened to, to know they're not alone."

As many mourned their losses, they are also calling on local leaders to put in place public safety solutions to address the endless cycle of crime and incarceration while supporting survivors and their families.

For one woman named Carmelita woman, it's still just another painful year without Ronald, who was killed in June of 2022.

"It's a shame how it's so many," Carmelita said. "We're not alone. There's so many of us have lost our children to senseless gun violence. All they wanna do is just live."

Those at the gathering said while the pain of their loss is great, it's their hope is no one else will ever have to feel.

Organizers said the vigil is just one of dozens happening across the country, hoping to bring about change.