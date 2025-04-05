UChicago Medicine supports Hispanic transplant patients through Latino Transplant Program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- April is National Donate Life Month, emphasizing the importance of organ, eye and tissue donations.

However, healthcare disparities can make the transplant process more difficult for minority patients.

Federal data shows about one-third of Hispanic transplant patients waiting to receive any organ received an organ in 2020, compared to nearly half of white patients.

The University of Chicago Medicine is working to address this issue with their Latino Transplant Program.

It's one of the only programs in the United States dedicated to supporting Latino and Hispanic transplant patients and their families.

Dr. Angelica Perez-Gutierrez, a transplant surgeon at UChicago Medicine, visited ABC7 to talk more about the program and the lives it aims to save.