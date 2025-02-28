Chicago-area doctor explains muscle dysmorphia, or bigorexia

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When it comes to eating disorders, many people think of adolescent girls. But, there is a growing disorder affecting boys and young men.

It's called muscle dysmorphia, also known as bigorexia.

It's the obsessive belief that your body is too skinny or not muscular enough.

And it can lead to harmful behaviors.

The director of adolescent medicine at Advocate Children's Hospital, Dr. Huma Khan, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it during National Eating Disorder Awareness Week.

Khan talked about who is struggling with this disorder, warning signs and treatment.

Studies have found that nearly 90% of those struggling with muscle dysmorphia are young men between the ages of 15 and 32.