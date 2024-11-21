National Geographic's 2024 Pictures of the Year revealed

Selected from more than 2.3 million images taken this year, National Geographic has revealed the 2024 Pictures of the Year.

National Geographic photographers take some of the most powerful, moving images of our time. And now, Nat Geo has revealed the 2024 Pictures of the Year, choosing from more than 2 million photos.

"We really want to capture the diversity of the world that our photographers are seeing," said National Geographic Editor-in-Chief Nathan Lump."

A young emperor penguin is seen jumping off a 50-foot cliff for its first swim. Photo by Bertie Gregory for National Geographic

This year's 20 photos document the wonder all around us. From the rose harvest in Morocco to an erupting volcano in Guatemala.

The selections were made from more than 2.3 million images taken by National Geographic photographers in the last year.

You can find the full collection at NatGeo.com/Photos and in Nat Geo's December issue.

National Geographic Magazine Cover, Dec. 2024. National Geographic

