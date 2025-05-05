24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
National Small Business Week kicks off in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 5, 2025 2:39PM
Mayor Brandon Johnson kicks off Small Business Week
Monday marked the beginning of National Small Business Week 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago kicked off National Small Business Week on Monday on the city's South Side.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at *play Toys and Books, a new local shop in Hyde Park.

Local officials highlighted the fact the small businesses help create Chicago's character and build a strong local economy.

National Small Business Week runs through May 9th and is sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"SBA is pleased to celebrate Illinois small businesses that fuel local economies, create jobs and build resilient communities," said Willette LeGrant, SBA Illinois District Director.

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection will host webinars and boost social efforts throughout the week.

