Chicago area schools host sessions for National Teen Voters Registration Day

High schools will be hosting sessions to get teens registered for the election and understand the importance of voter participation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is National Teen Voters Registration Day.

High schools in the Chicago area will host sessions to get teens registered for the election.

During the sessions students will learn the importance of voter participation.

Leo High School in Gresham is among the schools hosting a registration drive.

So far in Chicago, there have been 34,000 total new registrations since June first.

Most of the new registrants are young women.

New registrations are well spread across the city, but do somewhat favor the North Side, Lakefront, and Downtown.

