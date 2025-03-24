Some Chicago museums offering free admission, extended hours with CPS on spring break

For those who want to explore Chicago for spring break, there are plenty of fun options at Navy Pier, the Field Museum, the Shedd Aquarium and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will be quiet this week with students and teachers are on spring break.

For those who want to explore Chicago, there are plenty of fun options.

Well you definitely to take advantage of a week off from school and if you don't know where to start, Navy Pier is encompassing a ton of different activities for families all in one spot.

The Children's Museum will have extended hours this week. From art making to exploring nature's items like turtle shells, seashells.

Then when you're done there you can head out to the pavilion to watch a Shakespeare play or join in hip hop or Latin dancing. The pier will let you test those basketball skills with Coca-Cola's March Madness pop-a-shot and on your way out, make sure you stop inside the Butterfly House.

If you're looking to explore more of the city there are several places offering free admission to Illinois residents. The Museum of Contemporary Art is free on Tuesday.

The Field Museum will be on Wednesday and the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is free admission to Illinois residents on Thursdays. And if you're like what about Friday? Head over to the Chicago Art Institute. If you're 18 and under and a Chicago resident, it's free admission.

The Shedd Aquarium is open late until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and it will be free Tuesday evening for Illinois residents.

