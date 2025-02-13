Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey shares emotional update about their 9-year-old son

The late actress died in an accidental drowning in 2020 at age 33.

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey recently opened up in his first sit-down interview since the late actress' death, detailing the impact it has had on their 9-year-old son Josey.

Speaking to People in an interview published Wednesday, Dorsey revealed that Josey still struggles with guilt over not being able to save his mother, who drowned in Ventura County's Lake Piru in July 2020 at the age of 33.

Josey, who was just 4 at the time, witnessed the tragedy unfold as Rivera disappeared beneath the water, according to Dorsey.

"Something he's said over and over is that he was trying to find a life raft, and there was a rope, but there was a big spider on the rope, and he was too scared to throw it," Dorsey said. "I keep reassuring him, 'Buddy, that rope wasn't going to be long enough.'"

Dorsey said that Josey recalled it was a windy day and that he had expressed concern about going into the water, but his mom reassured him, saying, "Don't be silly!"

Rivera's body was found on July 13, 2020, five days after she disappeared during the boat outing with her son.

After Rivera failed to return the boat, dock personnel said they discovered Josey asleep onboard, wearing a life jacket, with no sign of his mother.

Josey later told investigators that he and his mother had gone for a swim, and after Rivera helped him back onto the boat, Josey "looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water," according to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub.

In his interview with People, Dorsey shared that according to Josey, the last thing Rivera said was her son's name before she disappeared beneath the water.

"It just rocks my world that he had to witness her last moments," Dorsey said.

Two years ago, Dorsey and Josey moved from Los Angeles to West Virginia, Dorsey's home state, to start a new chapter.

While they continue navigating life without Rivera, he admitted the holidays remain especially difficult.

"We made this book of memories for Josey that sits by his bed, and during the holidays he was crying looking at it," he explained. "You can only give him a hug and tell him, 'I know, life is not fair. Bad things happen and there's no reason for it, and you just have to do your best to be a good person.'"

Trying to explain such a loss, he added, is never easy.

"It's hard trying to explain things that you can't really make sense of no matter what age you are," he continued. "I'm not a big believer in everything happens for a reason because I can't ever think of a reason why he doesn't have his mom."

Despite all the challenges, Dorsey described Josey as "a happy kid."

"He wakes up happy, all energy," he said. "I'm trying to be the best parent that I can be and raise a good little man. He gives me a reason to keep going with my life."