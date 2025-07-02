NBA free agent rankings: CP3, Kuminga, Ayton among new top 10



As expected, new contracts have come at a fast and furious pace during the opening hours of NBA free agency. Just 24 hours after players could (officially) begin negotiating contracts with new teams, 18 of my top 25 potential free agents had already found landing spots.

Still, there are players available who could make a difference next season and beyond. My updated list of top 10 free agents falls largely into two buckets: restricted free agents who will have a difficult time landing offer sheets with little cap space available, plus centers who are still deciding on their next stop.

Beyond that, there are a handful of big names available, including future Hall of Famers Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. Let's take a look at what these players can bring to their new teams, which destinations they might fit and some undervalued contributors who remain unsigned.

After the All-Star break (which came two weeks after the Bulls traded Zach LaVine), Giddey was incredible statistically, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 46% on 3s. (Although that level of 3-point shooting probably isn't sustainable, Giddey hit a career-high 38% for the regular season, changing how opponents defend him.)

Giddey, who turns23 in October, has time to continue developing his game to the point where he can make a bigger playoff impact than we saw with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2024 playoffs.

Possible fits: Unless the Brooklyn Nets decide to extend Giddey an offer sheet, we might be looking at a stalemate. Giddey's strongest leverage is playing this season for his $11.1 million qualifying offer, but that would mean leaving a lot of guaranteed money on the table. UnlikePatrick Williams' restricted free agency last year, Chicago doesn't seem inclined to negotiate against itself this time.

Like Giddey, Grimes' performance jumped after the All-Star break, in this case because of a trade to a Sixers team playing without stars Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxeybecause of injuries. Grimes averaged 21.9 points on strong efficiency (.592 true shooting percentage) along with4.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 28 games with Philadelphia.

Possible fits: Although the non-taxpayer midlevel exception is a viable offer sheet for Grimes, it's unclear which team might be willing to offer it. Most of the teams that have the midlevel available don't have a need for Grimes. Chicago would actually make some sense, but the Bulls are busy dealing with Giddey's restricted free agency. Would the Washington Wizards make an offer to Grimes just to potentially trade him down the road?

After agreeing to a buyout with the Blazers on the eve of free agency, Ayton is an interesting option for teams in need of a starting center. They can convince themselves that Ayton will have financial incentive to play with the kind of focus we saw in 2020-21, when he helped the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals.

Since then, Ayton's box score stats have remained relatively consistent. He has averaged a double-double every season of his NBA career. Yet his efficiency has trended in the wrong direction, and now that two teams have happily moved on from him, it's a worrisome sign.

Possible fits: The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers are the two teams in the market for a starting center. Indiana signed Ayton to a max offer sheet as a restricted free agent in the summer of 2022 and could now get him using the non-taxpayer midlevel exception to replace Myles Turner, and the Lakers could offer a starting spot in a glamour market playing alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

After starting the playoffs out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation, Kuminga became a key player with Stephen Curry sidelined against the Timberwolves in the second round. Kuminga averaged 24.3 points over the series' final four games, shooting 55% from the field.

At 22, Kuminga should become a more consistent contributor over time. But that's more likely with a team besides the Warriors given the way Kuminga's skill set overlaps with those of Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green.

Possible fits: Of the three restricted free agents at the top of the list, Kuminga seems most likely to move via a sign-and-trade deal if Golden State can find someone who does more to help it compete for a championship. The Bulls are a logical fit, and the Miami Heat have also been linked to Kuminga.

Paul, who turned 40 in May, was one of six NBA players to start all 82 games this past season. Although Paul's 8.8 points average was a career low, he still ranked in the 82nd percentile in points per direct chance among players who received at least 1,000 on-ball screens, according to GeniusIQ tracking. A return to San Antonio doesn't appear to be in the cards after the Spurs added No. 2 pick Dylan Harper to a large number of ball handlers on their roster.

Possible fits: Proximity to Paul's offseason home in Los Angeles might be as important to him as basketball fit. Paul is reportedly considering a return to the Clippers, who have a portion of their non-taxpayer midlevel exception available after signing center Brook Lopez, as well as the Suns. Restricted by the second apron, Phoenix could sign Paul only for the veteran's minimum.

Horford, who turned 39 on June 3, remained a linchpin for the Celtics with his versatility at both ends. Horford's playing time went up last season to 27.7 minutes -- and 31.6 in the playoffs -- though Boston protected him with copious games off. As the Celtics consolidate heading into next season in the wake of Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury, Horford could look to play for a team with a better chance of contending.

Possible fits: Horford has been linked to two West Coast teams that could use his skill set: the Lakers and Warriors. Horford would allow the Lakers to maintain the five-out spacing they employed in last season's playoffs without having to sacrifice size and rim protection, while his shooting would be an ideal fit in the Golden State frontcourt next to Butler and Green.

Boucher quietly bounced back from a down 2023-24 season to average double-figure scoring for the second time in his career while playing an average of 17.2 minutes. He shot 36% on 3s and 63% on 2s in producing elite efficiency while also proving capable of defending on the wing in big second-unit lineups.

The lone Raptors player remaining from the 2019 title team, Boucher might no longer have a place on a roster that looks full with the addition of 26-year-old power forwardSandro Mamukelashvili.

Possible fits: Boucher's shooting makes him another logical fit for the Warriors, with whom he started his career as an undrafted free agent before landing in Toronto. I also like Boucher's fit with the Philadelphia 76ers, who could use a shooter with size after losing Guerschon Yabusele to the New York Knicks.

Thomas averaged a career-high 24 points in 25 games last season for the Nets, missing extended periods because of multiple hamstring strains. That kind of volume scoring no longer has the meaning it once did, particularly when accompanied with fairly average efficiency. Thomas is also a below-average defender who does little to fill out the box score besides scoring. At the same time, he's 23 and a more dangerous shooter than his 34.5% career 3-point accuracy would indicate.

Possible fits: As compared to other restricted free agents, Thomas is in an even more difficult position because he plays for the team best positioned to make a sizable offer sheet. Additionally, Thomas' $5.9 million qualifying offer makes the threat of becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer less viable.

After getting a one-year, $12.8 million deal from Golden State a year ago, Melton sustained a season-ending partial ACL tear six games into the season. Traded to Brooklyn in the Warriors' deal for Dennis Schroder, Melton is again an unrestricted free agent and should be back on the court early in the 2025-26 season. When healthy, Melton is an outstanding defender and a 37% career 3-point shooter.

Possible fits: Given his skill set, Melton fits just about anywhere. He has been connected with the Lakers, who could use all the depth they can get.

During his season in Denver, Westbrook excelled as a starter alongside Nikola Jokic. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 36 starts, taking advantage of his cutting and transition game to shoot 50% from the field. As a reserve, Westbrook shot just 39%. That dropped to 35%, including 7-of-32 (22%) on 3s, during the Nuggets' hard-fought seven-game playoff series loss to the eventual champion Thunder.

Possible fits: Westbrook is an unusually tricky fit at this stage of his career because any team that signs him has to adapt to Westbrook as much as the other way around. A return to Denver doesn't seem likely after the Nuggets added veterans Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. this week.