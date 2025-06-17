NBA trade tracker: Details for every deal of the 2025 offseason



The 2025 NBA offseason is here, and deals are getting done.

On the last day of the season, the Phoenix Suns traded MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks along with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and five second-round picks.

Two other trades made during the NBA Finals: The Memphis Grizzlies moved guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a package of players and draft picks, while the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers reacquired their 2026 first-round pick in a deal that netted the New Orleans Pelicans the 23rd selection in this year's draft.

The action continued during the draft, as, among a flurry of trades,Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was dealt to the Suns and the Washington Wizards traded No. 18 pick Walter Clayton Jr. to the Utah Jazz.

Free agency officially began at 6 p.m. ET on June 30, and the Denver Nuggets wasted little time in making a move, trading Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson.

We're keeping tabs on every trade this offseason, including grades from analyst Kevin Pelton.

