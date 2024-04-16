Top state, city health officials discuss lessons learned from Chicago measles outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Leading officials from a number of hospitals joined together with directors from the city and state departments of health to talk about the recent measles outbreak, mostly in Chicago, on Tuesday.

Chicago is now reporting a total of 61 measles cases so far this year. A few other cases have been confirmed in the suburbs.

The epicenter of cases, the migrant shelter in Pilsen, which prompted the city to move dozens of families to a hotel in Hyde Park, where they were put under 21-day quarantine.

"These type of opportunities for direct communication between public health and the healthcare system are truly ways that we can prepare and continue to help with this outbreak and future public health outbreaks," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

Health officials reviewed what has been done right in the health system's response and what lessons can be learned from the measles outbreak to help them be best prepared for the future. They were also stressing the need for vaccination for those who have not gotten their shots.

"If you're not fully vaccinated, it's still important for you to take the steps to get yourself and your family members as protected as possible," Vohra said.

Migrants are now getting screened and vaccinated with very little hesitation as soon as they arrive in Chicago.

"So, we're very excited about that possibility now that folks can get vaccinated get screened to get their medical exam before they are placed in shelter," said Chicago Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Simbo Ige.

But Chicago's health commissioner also expressed concerns about the anticipated increase in migrants coming to Chicago in the days and weeks leading up to the Democratic National Convention. Two-thousand migrants or more expected per week.

"So, we're putting infrastructure and systems in place to handle that upsurge should it occur," Ige said.

Ige believes that with the emergency preparedness plan they have in place, the city will be able to handle whatever kind of surge in migrants Chicago might see leading up to the DNC.