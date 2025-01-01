Chicago-area Notre Dame fans in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl during deadly attack: 'It's very quiet'

The Hammond, Indiana mayor and the Notre Dame football team were in New Orleans, Louisiana for the Sugar Bowl during the deadly Bourbon Street attack.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLS) -- Police say a driver intentionally drove through a crowd of people gathered in the busy French Quarter District at the start of the new year. The FBI is calling it a terror attack.

Sources tell ABC News that at least fifteen people are dead and dozens were hurt.

Several people from the Chicago area were in New Orleans, Louisiana during the attack because Notre Dame was supposed to play in the Sugar Bowl Wednesday night.

Police have identified the suspect in the attack as a U.S. citizen, but are looking into whether he had connections to terrorist groups. Police say they've seen surveillance video that shows several people planting potential explosive devices in advance of the attack.

The Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia in New Orleans has been postponed to Thursday at 3 p.m. CT.

Proud graduates of Notre Dame High School, Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott and his wife, are among the many Chicago area residents who flew down to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. They were asleep when the attack happened.

Speaking to ABC7 over the phone Wednesday, Mayor McDermott walked us through what it's like in the French Quarter right now.

"It's very quiet," Mayor McDermott. "Normally New Orleans streets there's music everywhere and people celebrating. It's very somber, very somber. I've never seen it like this... Marissa and I are just outside the zone and we got up this morning and just explored and you know there's Louisiana state troopers here there's FBI agents everywhere. Of course there's you know local police it's it's a police zone all around the French Quarter."

Also in NOLA for the game is Chicagoan Mike Nellis, who is spending the week down there with his family.

"It's not really happening to us because we were far away from it, but it's certainly happening close enough that it kind of freaks you out a little bit," Nellis said. "It's really sad. And I feel for those who lost loves ones today."

The University of Notre Dame released a statement prior to the game's postponement, saying in part, "We ask our fans to join us in prayer for those injured and lost in this senseless act of violence. Those staying at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel are welcome to join us for the previously scheduled Mass there. Otherwise, we ask that you join us in prayer from wherever you are."

While Mayor McDermott is not able to stay for the rescheduled game, he says he's happy it's going forward regardless.

"I'm glad that the Sugar Bowl is going on, because you don't want terrorist to win," Mayor McDermott said. "That's exactly what they're trying to do is scare you and change your way of life."