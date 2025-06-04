New ramp closures begin Thursday in Kennedy Expy. construction project

The closures will begin on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

The closures will begin on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

The closures will begin on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

The closures will begin on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More ramps are going to close this week as part of the Kennedy Expressway project.

The Division Street ramp to the outbound Kennedy will shut down on Thursday.

The ramp from the outbound Kennedy to North Avenue will also be closed.

They will stay closed for about two weeks, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Next Wednesday, the outbound I-94 ramp to Fullerton will also close for two weeks.

RELATED | Kennedy express lane access from downtown to O'Hare set to reopen this weekend: IDOT