NYC man accused of making cache of ghost guns in home

NEW YORK -- A man in New York City is under arrest, and charged with making a cache of ghost guns in his Queens home.

Police say four fully assembled weapons, ammunition and gun parts were found last Wednesday. That is when Jonathon Diaz was arrested.

Police also recovered a 3D printer, allegedly used to make the guns.

Diaz could face 15 years in prison if convicted.