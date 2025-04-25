NFL Draft 2025: Chicago Bears set to pick in rounds 2, 3 after selecting TE Loveland in 1st round

The 2025 NFL Draft continues Friday with the Chicago Bears selecting in the second and third rounds after drafting Michigan TE Colston Loveland.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears will be back on the clock on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft Friday.

Rounds two and three will get underway starting at 6 p.m.

The Bears have two picks in the second round at 39th overall and 41st overall.

In the third round, the Bears have the 72nd overall pick.

In the first round, the Bears selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick.

We caught up with some of them during a watch party...at none other than Soldier Field.

"I think this is a terrible pick," Bears fan Jacob Stein said. "I think that Tyler Warren is a much better tight end," Bears fan

"I think that he is fierce, right, he likes to take a hit and he can run a route," Bears fan Anthony Bruno said.

We had the chance to speak with Loveland after he was selected. He says he's just grateful to be coming to Chicago.

"This whole process has been amazing like I said. I'm one of the few that gets to go through this and do this, so I am taking full advantage of it and not taking it for granted," he said.

Loveland set a school record for a tight end with 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns as a junior last season.

Loveland also says he's looking forward to taking the field and working alongside new Bears coach Ben Johnson, who also comes from Michigan himself after coaching for Detroit.