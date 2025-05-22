Chicago-area native Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who had led the team since 1997 and presided over one of the storied franchise's greatest eras, has died. He was 65.

He was a native of Lincolnwood, Illinois.

"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Colts COO Pete Ward said in a statement released by the team. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed."

Irsay is survived by his daughters Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, his ex-wife and his daughters' mother, Meg Coyle, and 10 grandchildren.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.