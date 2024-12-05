Chicago Blackhawks fire head coach Luke Richardson, name interim coach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Luke Richardson, the team announced Thursday.

Anders Sorensen from the Rockford IceHogs has been named as the interim head coach, effective immediately.

"Today I made the difficult decision to move on from Luke as our head coach. We thank him for his efforts and contributions to the organization and our community," a statement from Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson Davidson read in part. "As we have begun to take steps forward in our rebuilding process, we felt that the results did not match our expectations for a higher level of execution this season and ultimately came to the decision that a change was necessary. We wish Luke and his family all the best moving forward."

SEE ALSO | Matt Eberflus issues statement after head coach fired by Chicago Bears mid-season

This is a breaking news report. Check back with ABC7 for updates.