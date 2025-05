Nick's Pizza celebrating 30 years in business in Crystal Lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrating staying power!

A suburban spot marking 30 years of making good pizza in Crystal Lake.

Nick's Pizza is all about the thin crust also has a second location long time location in Elgin.

Nick Sarillo is the founder and owner of Nick's pizza and he joined ABC7 to talk about the dining experience at Nick's and how they are known for giving back.

For more information, visit https://nickspizzapub.com.