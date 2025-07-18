24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Nominate your high school for 2025 ABC7 Chicago Friday Flyover

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 18, 2025 5:16PM
ABC7 Chicago Friday Flyover winner revealed
The ABC7 Chicago Friday Flyover winner has been revealed: New Trier Township High School won the trophy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The summer is speeding by, and ABC7 Chicago is looking for nominations for its Friday Flyover series.

Every high school football season, ABC7 Chicago highlights several schools in the area, who have a chance to show off their school spirit.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chopper 7 flies over the schools, which typically feature impressive formations. And ABC7 Chicago morning show team members meet school staff and students, who illustrate the best parts of their schools.

Submit your school for a chance to win below:

Last year, New Trier Township High School won the trophy from Plaques Plus, Inc. in Naperville.

Check out each of the 2024 entries: New Trier Township High School, Lane Tech High School, Southland College Prep, Merrillville High School and Nazareth Academy.

Lane Tech

092024-wls-lane-tech-friday-flyover-vp (1 of 11)

Southland

092724-wls-friday-flyover-southland-prep-vp (1 of 8)

New Trier

Friday Flyover: New Trier High School (1 of 10)

Merrillville

100424-wls-100424-merrillvile-friday-flyover-vp (1 of 9)

Nazareth Academy

Friday Flyover: Nazareth Academy (1 of 9)
Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW