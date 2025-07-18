Nominate your high school for 2025 ABC7 Chicago Friday Flyover

The ABC7 Chicago Friday Flyover winner has been revealed: New Trier Township High School won the trophy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The summer is speeding by, and ABC7 Chicago is looking for nominations for its Friday Flyover series.

Every high school football season, ABC7 Chicago highlights several schools in the area, who have a chance to show off their school spirit.

Chopper 7 flies over the schools, which typically feature impressive formations. And ABC7 Chicago morning show team members meet school staff and students, who illustrate the best parts of their schools.

Submit your school for a chance to win below:

Last year, New Trier Township High School won the trophy from Plaques Plus, Inc. in Naperville.

Check out each of the 2024 entries: New Trier Township High School, Lane Tech High School, Southland College Prep, Merrillville High School and Nazareth Academy.

