Friday Flyover: Lane Tech High School

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week, ABC7 Chicago is featuring Lane Tech High School on Friday Flyover.

Lane Tech College Prep Facts:

-According to Chicago Magazine, Lane Tech is currently ranked 3rd in Chicago's best public high schools reader poll.

-Lane Tech is currently ranked 5th in Illinois according to US News and World Report.

-Lane Tech's Flag Football team won the state championship for 2023-24 school year.

-Lane Tech offers 33 Advanced Placement courses.

-Lane Tech had 16 National Merit Scholars in 2023-2024

-Lane Tech had 18 Semi-Final National Merit Scholars in 2023-2024

-Lane Tech has 68 different native languages spoken by our student body.

-Lane Tech Sports Lane Tech 2023-24 Sports City Championships:

-Lane Tech earned 23 City Championships for 2023-24 school year.

STATE ACHIEVEMENTS:

Girls Flag Football State Championship

Dance Team Hip Hop State Championship

SECTIONAL Champs = Boys Tennis

REGIONAL Champs = Wrestling, Boys Bowling, Girls Soccer, Boys Volleyball

LANE TECH CHESS TEAM:

The Lane Tech Chess Team has a long and proud history. In 1969 the Lane Tech Chess Team traveled to New York City and won the first ever National High School Chess Championship. In 2003 the Lane Tech Girls Chess Team won the first ever All-Girls National High School Chess Championship. Last year, the Lane Tech Chess Team finished 8th in state out of 130 teams competing in the IHSA State Championship Tournament. Our team is led by seniors Avi Kaplan and Whitman Kosak and we're looking to build on our strong finish from last year for an even better tournament this year.

LANE TECH ACADEC:

Lane Tech has been competing in the United States Academic Decathlon since the program's inception in 1985. Since then, Lane has made a name for itself by consistently placing second in the City Championship and State Championship competitions. These past two years Lane's team has proudly represented the school of champions at the National Championship competition. This past year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Lane's team made history by placing 1st in our division. We are NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!! Our current team is led by student captain Elijah Jackson (class of 2025) and officer Em Molina (class of 2025). We are ready to make history again this year, taking on Whitney Young for the City and State titles this upcoming spring. Go Lane Go!!

LANE TECH JROTC

:



1.2 million dollars in scholarships were received by Lane Tech students in 2024.

LANE TECH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION:

Lane Tech just celebrated their 90th birthday at Lane Tech campus on Addison! Lane Tech originally opened on the corner of Sedgwick and Division in 1908. Lane Tech was ALL BOYS until 1971. Lane Tech's SY 2024-25 enrollment is 4,599.

OLAS:

OLAS is the Organization of Latin American Students and is one of the International Day's Clubs here at Lane Tech. OLAS competes year round and just recently won the The Chicago Salsa Congress for the 7th time. OLAS is happy to be here today to participate in the fly over and celebrate their culture during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Game Day Info:

-LANE TECH FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

-LANE TECH FLAG vs WY @ 5:00 PM

-LANE TECH TACKLE vs WY @ 7:30 PM

Lane Tech FLAG football game:

Senior Night

Gates open at 4:00 PM. GAME at 5:00 PM.

ENTRY: Northeast Gate ( facing Addison & McD's)

No Ticket Required

Game over by 6:00 and STADIUM WILL BE CLEARED

Lane Tech TACKLE football game:

No Cash. No Cash. No Cash.

ALL TICKETS ARE E TICKETS.

Buy your tickets on Lane Tech Go Fan Events

GoFan

$6 in advance / $8 at the gate (after 4:00pm on game day)

7:30 PM Game Start GATES OPEN at 6:30 PM

ETickets are redeemed at GATE, not before. Read Instructions CAREFULLY!!!!!

STREAMING: Both games will be streamed at:

Lane Tech Athletics Youtube Page

HOME SIDE: EAST VISITOR SIDE: WEST

FAN ENTRY:

Lane Tech students who participated in the ABC Flyover in Gym 1: please have paper ticket ready at the gate.

SOUTH GATE: ADULTS ONLY and NON STUDENTS

50 YARD LINE GATE: Lane Students, Lane Student ID and NO BAGS

NORTHEAST GATE: Lane Students, Lane Student ID, and BAGS ( ALL bags searched)

NORTHWEST GATE: Student Visitor's Entrance, non-Lane Student Entrance, All bags searched.

All CPS students are subject to rules and regulations at CPS events. Please see CPS Student Code of Conduct for rules and expectations

