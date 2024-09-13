Friday Flyover: New Trier Township High School

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, ABC7 Chicago is featuring New Trier Township High School on Friday Flyover.

New Trier Fast Facts

- New Trier High School offers a rigorous college preparatory curriculum and ranks among Illinois' top schools for academic achievement

- Approximately 96% of graduating seniors enroll in college

- With 10 state trophies and five state championships, MaxPreps ranked New Trier as the No. 4 best overall high school sports program in the nation

- Recently named No. 1 suburban Cook County school by Chicago Magazine

- Named No. 2 out of 692 for best public high school teachers in Illinois and No. 26 out of 19,423 in the nation by Niche.com

Unique opportunities include

- 7 languages taught

- A Grammy Award-winning music program, with 22 orchestras, ensembles, and choirs

-Performing and visual arts programs with a depth of opportunities, including glass art, modern and classical dance, and acting and technical design

- STEM programs, including engineering, architecture and hospitality and culinary

- Business education, including entrepreneurship and marketing

- Unique academic classes designed within each department

- 30 AP classes

- An experiential, integrated school-within-a-school that offers student-led curriculum

To promote a culture of belonging:

- New Trier has a nationally recognized student advisement system

- More than 150 student clubs

- 35 sports at multiple levels

- Extensive academic and comprehensive student support services

- Free on-site tutoring

- Dedicated post-high school counselors to chart students' individual pathways after high school

Famous Alumni

Nearly 80 New Trier graduates have been inducted into Alumni Hall of Honor since 2011

Some of the most well-known include Rainn Wilson, Ann-Margret, Rahm Emanuel, James Collins Warren, Bobbi Brown, Liz Phair and Ann Compton.

Friday Night Football

Away vs. Prospect High School at 7:30 p.m.

SEE MORE: Favorite ABC7 Friday Flyover revealed