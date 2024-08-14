WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Noon Whistle Brewing fined for selling cicada-infused shots of Malort

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 3:29AM
Suburban brewery fined over cicada-infused shots of Malort
Noon Whistle Brewing got massive attention for selling the infused Malort while two cicada broods were overlapping.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban brewery with has been fined for selling cicada-infused shots of Malort back in May.

Noon Whistle Brewing, which has locations in Lombard and Naperville, got massive attention for selling the drink while two cicada broods were overlapping.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

But since then, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission confirmed the business was cited and fined for the shot.

Illinois law mandates that infusions be mixed and stored on the licensed premises.

SEE ALSO | 'Windy City Weekend' tries cicada-infused Malort shot

There are also requirements on how they must be labeled and stored.

The manager at the brewery's Lombard location told ABC7 they were fined even after they stopped serving the drink.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW