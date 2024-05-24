'Windy City Weekend' tries cicada-infused Malort shot, intern takes on 9-9-9 baseball challenge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," ABC7 Chicago reporter Liz Nagy joined Ryan Chiaverini as a guest co-host.

Would you like some Malört with your cicada?

A double brood of cicadas have emerged across the Chicagoland area, and they somehow made their way to the bar?! A brewery in Lombard, Noon Whistle Brewing, has come out with a limited edition cicada-infused Malört.

Chicago White Sox: 9-9-9 challenge:

ABC7 Chicago sports intern, Sam, took on the challenge of downing nine hot dogs and nine root beers in nine innings.

A new trend has emerged in the world of baseball, where people are seeing if they can eat nine hotdogs and drink nine beers in nine innings.

Ryan took his sports intern, Sam, to Guaranteed Rate Field to see if nine hot dogs and nine (root) beers would strike him out.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?:

Richard Roeper reviewed "Furiosa," "Hit Man," "Atlas" and "Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza."

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' - SPEND

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth co-star in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," the newest edition to the critically acclaimed apocalyptic wasteland series "Mad Max."

'Hit Man' - SPEND

"Hit Man" is about a professor who moonlights as a fake hitman for his local police department. The role gets dangerously intense when he develops feelings for his latest client.

'Atlas' - SAVE

Jennifer Lopez stars in her newest sci-fi Netflix movie "Atlas" as a data analyst who must rely on AI to save her from being stranded on a remote planet.

'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza' - SPEND

Paramount+ is releasing a documentary about the story of the iconic music festival, Lollapalooza.

Memorial Day activities:

Chicago churches and activist groups are hosting events over Memorial Day weekend to call for meaningful change and an end to city-wide violence.

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, but far too often the weekend becomes marred by city-wide violence.

To combat this, organizations across the city are holding Memorial Day events to help make meaningful changes in stopping the violence.

Prayer on the 9 Peace March

New Life Covenant Church and Pastor John F. Hannah are set to lead the annual Prayer on the 9 march against violence. This impactful event aims to galvanize the Southside and wider Chicago area in a stand against the surge of violence affecting the community.

The walk takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. on 79th Street and Greenwood.

The PEACE LOVE FORGIVENESS Poetry and Comedy in the Park

Chicago poet and activist Kweisi Gharreau is spearheading a cease fire campaign for the month of May, and hosting Poetry and Comedy in the Park this Memorial Day weekend.

During the weekend, Chicagoans will post the cease fire image on their various social media platforms.

The PEACE LOVE FORGIVENESS Poetry & Comedy in the Park takes place all weekend.

- May 24, Ogden Park 6600 S. Racine Ave., 3-6 p.m.

- May 25, Build Chicago, 5100 W. Harrison St., 8-10 p.m.

- May 26, DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Pl., 12-3 p.m.

- May 27, Federal Plaza, 210 S. Dearborn St., 1-4 p.m.

Each day will be free and open to the public featuring conscious poets, comics and various artists.