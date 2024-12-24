Missing Delaware woman's dismembered body found in man's car in Maryland: police

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. -- A woman's body was found dismembered inside a man's car after she went missing from her Newark, Delaware apartment.

Investigators spent part of Monday at the victim's apartment processing the scene as neighbors tried to process the horrific crime.

"I saw the police here since Saturday so I just figured it was something regular," said Nyier Rickes who lives in the building near Tracy Nyariki's first-floor apartment in the 2700-block of Stone Place.

After Nyariki, 31, didn't show up to work for several days, her employer contacted police on Friday. New Castle County officers arrived at her apartment and found suspicious circumstances

It was concerning enough for New Castle County police to issue an alert for her disappearance.

Detectives identified 32-year-old Norbert Matara as a potential person of interest and tracked him to Maryland.

His vehicle was found around 5 p.m. Saturday in Aberdeen, Maryland. They say there were dismembered body parts of the victim inside.

Matara was in the vicinity of that vehicle. He was arrested immediately.

"I think it's a very horrific situation," said Mike Taylor who lives near the apartment complex. "We're just gonna pray for the family and have condolences."

"I think this is just a really sad thing to know about," said Rickes. "I hope her family gets peace and understanding of what's going to happen."

Police haven't given details on the exact nature of Matara's relationship with the victim, but they do say the two were known acquaintances.

As of Monday afternoon, Matara was still being detained at a holding facility in Maryland awaiting extradition.

Once he is transferred back to Delaware, he'll be arraigned on felony charges of first-degree murder.

New Castle Police continue to gather evidence in the case. They are looking to the public for information, saying the following in a press release about the crime:

If you have any information or related video footage regarding these incidents, please contact Detective Holubinka at (302) 395-8254 or Adam.Holubinka@newcastlede.gov, or contact the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or submit a tip online at http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.