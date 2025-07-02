12-year-old, 13-year-old charged in North Austin carjacking: Chicago police

Two boys, 12 and 13, are facing charges for a North Austin, Chicago carjacking and robbery, the police department said.

Two boys, 12 and 13, are facing charges for a North Austin, Chicago carjacking and robbery, the police department said.

Two boys, 12 and 13, are facing charges for a North Austin, Chicago carjacking and robbery, the police department said.

Two boys, 12 and 13, are facing charges for a North Austin, Chicago carjacking and robbery, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two boys, 12 and 13, allegedly stole a car from a couple and robbed them on the West Side over the weekend, Chicago police said.

Police said the kids held up the couple Sunday afternoon on North Long Avenue near North Avenue in the city's North Austin neighborhood.

The victims, a man and woman in their 20s, were not hurt.

Both suspects were arrested a short time later about a mile away. They are facing Robbery and Vehicular Hijacking charges.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood