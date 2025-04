Man shot to death in suburban neighborhood, North Chicago police say

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after being shot in the north suburbs, police said.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. near Victoria Aveneu and 16th Street on Wednesday, North Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 31-year-old man injured.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died.

No other information regarding the shooting was available.

North Chicago police are investigating this case as a homicide.