Wild chase through North Hollywood prompts lengthy standoff after suspect sideswipes cars

LOS ANGELES -- Sheriff's deputies tackled a man and took him into custody at the end of a lengthy standoff after he sideswiped cars during a chaotic chase through busy parts of Southern California's San Fernando Valley Monday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m. local time, the suspect exited his vehicle and was quickly tackled by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy. He was swarmed by deputies and taken into custody, bringing an end to an hour-long standoff.

The pursuit ended near Vineland Avenue and Hortense Street in North Hollywood after the suspect ran a red light and was rear-ended by an oncoming car at an intersection.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy tackled a suspect at the end of a lengthy standoff in North Hollywood.

The suspect then hit a median and the car's airbags deployed, prompting a quick end to the chase.

Multiple sheriff's deputies gathered behind the car and attempted to get the driver out, but the suspect refused to surrender.

AIR7 with our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles, was over the pursuit around 3:15 p.m. as the suspect weaved in and out of traffic on surface streets in the Sun Valley and Sunland areas.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.