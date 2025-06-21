24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
11-year-old boy shot in North Lawndale park, police say

Saturday, June 21, 2025 11:52PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was shot in a West Side park on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the North Lawndale neighborhood's 1400-block of South Tripp Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

Someone shot an 11-year-old boy in the lower back.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

