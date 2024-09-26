Video shows unhappy customer cause $8K in damage during restaurant outburst

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are searching for a woman who caused thousands of dollars in damage after she reportedly became unhappy with her restaurant order.

Surveillance video showed what happened early Tuesday morning inside the Crown Fried and Grilled Chicken on the 2200-block of North Broad Street.

At one point, video showed the woman climbing up onto the counter before going on a rampage.

PICTURED: Police are searching for this woman in connection with the damage early Tuesday morning inside the Crown Fried and Grilled Chicken on North Broad Street.

Police say by the time she left, she destroyed enough of the store interior and broken enough electronic equipment to leave behind more than $8,000 in damage.

This kind of behavior is not altogether unusual.

So far this year there have been 785 cases of vandalism and 746 assaults at retail stores and restaurants in Philadelphia, according to ABC Philadelphia affiliafte WPVI.

Those numbers are pretty close to being on par with last year.

WPVI spoke with people near City Hall who say there's no question that people have become too quick to put their emotions on display.

"Maybe stress? It could be stress. Publicity? A lot of people are doing things just for the Internet, which is very obnoxious," said Jeremy DelValle of Olney.

"I think people give in to their impulses more than they would have in years past. Maybe social media, I don't know," added Gina Hendricks of Drexel Hill.

Shy King, of Miami, Florida, says it's a Philly thing.

"Philly man, compared to being down south, down south there's hospitality. Philly? They say it's the City of Brotherly Love, but it's the total opposite," said King.

The woman in that video could face any number of charges including vandalism, making terroristic threats, or even assault.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.