Mobile market brings free food, produce to seniors in north, west suburbs: 'Bridges the gap'

Many seniors make too much in social security to qualify for SNAP benefits

The Northern Illinois Food Bank helps struggling seniors stretch their dollar with a mobile market program that delivers free food and produce straight to them.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank helps struggling seniors stretch their dollar with a mobile market program that delivers free food and produce straight to them.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank helps struggling seniors stretch their dollar with a mobile market program that delivers free food and produce straight to them.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank helps struggling seniors stretch their dollar with a mobile market program that delivers free food and produce straight to them.

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Like most of us the country, senior citizens are feeling the pinch at the grocery store checkout.

"It's just unbelievable what the price of things are," said John Thomas who lives at Wood Glen Senior residences in West Chicago.

But Thomas, who is wheel-chair bound, it's not just about the cost of food.

"For me, I can't get out. and to order food out, it's pretty expensive," said Thomas.

That's where the Northern Illinois Food Bank's Senior Mobile Markets come in.

"It's designed to serve seniors with specific foods that are great for their health and nutrition," said Julie Yurko, CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank. "It's also designed to be very convenient because many of our seniors don't have transportation and so we come to senior homes, and we distribute the food here."

The Northern Illinois Food Bank serves about 5,000 seniors with 13 area mobile distributions every month.

"It stretches your money, it bridges the gap of you running out of food," said Wood Glen resident Denise Benton.

Many seniors make too much in social security to qualify for SNAP benefits, making it tough to choose between paying for food or other bills.

"Your medications, you have to pay your light bills and even trying to keep with your personals, it can make the money pretty much tight," said Benton.

Coming to a senior grocery mobile really helps them throughout the month so they don't run out of money, and they have enough nutrition for their bodies," said Yurko.

Wood Glen resident Harlan Flowers said he looks forward to the mobile market.

"I love this program because everything they give me I use," Flowers said.

Among his favorite food items is Colby Jack Cheese.

"You put this (Colby Jack Cheese) between two eggs, toast and mayonnaise on each side of the bread," he explained. "I call it an egg sandwich with Colby Jack in it. The best protein you get other than pinto beans and peanut butter. You need protein to live!"

According to Yurko, the Northern Illinois Food Bank served a historic 610,000 people in just the last month. That's even higher than the numbers they saw during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can help end hunger by donating to the Northern Illinois Food Bank or another food bank near you.

