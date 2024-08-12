NW Indiana youth football, cheerleading program loses equipment in shed fire, but vow to play on

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- The Northlake Pop Warner football and cheerleading program lost their equipment and more in a shed fire just two weeks into the new season.

Northlake Pop Warner President Kaylee Tello said the team lost a lot of necessary training equipment like tackle dummies, shields and cheer mats.

Tello also said the shed housed far more than equipment; it held memories, pictures and trophies, and was the place players and coaches spent more time at than perhaps even their own homes during the football season.

"A lot of picnics, a lot of family time," she said.

"We lost everything, and it hurt a lot of people," said Jonathan Vincent-Miller, player.

The Hammond Fire Department said the fire broke out early Sunday morning, damaging everything inside the shed, from equipment for the football team, to cheerleading uniforms and even some equipment that belongs to the city.

No one was inside at the time, but Vincent-Miller said the fire has only motivated the team to come back stronger.

"It's not gonna stop us. We're gonna still play football," he said.

In less than two days, the surrounding community has raised more than $15,000 for the football and cheerleading program, which supports more than 100 athletes.

"That's what we need and that's the only thing that's going to help these kids with their future is seeing this community support," Tello said.

They said not even a fire will get in the way of their season.

"We will rise up from the ashes. We're going to come back and we're going to come back harder than we ever have before," Tello said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been made public, though the fire department is investigating cameras inside the park.

The team has started a GoFundMe campaign in the wake of the fire to raise money to replace their equipment.

