Northwestern Nobel laureate Fraser Stoddart dies at 82

Stoddart won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2016. He died at the age of 82.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fraser Stoddart, a pioneer in nanoscience, has died.

Stoddart was a Northwestern University Chemist and a Nobel Prize winner.

He was a Board of Trustees Professor at Northwestern University and originally from Edinburgh, Scotland.

Stoddart died on Dec. 30 at the age 82, according to the university.

The laureate received a Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2016 "for the design and synthesis of molecular machines."

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2007 for his services to Chemistry and Molecular Nanotechnology.

"Fraser was a giant in fields of nanoscience and organic chemistry, but his influence was equally impressive in the classrooms and labs on our campus," said Northwestern President Michael Schill.

Since 2023, Stoddart was the Chair Professor of Chemistry at the University of Hong Kong.

