Northwestern study finds benefits of virtual singing for older adults

A new Northwestern University study found group singing virtually has major benefits, especially for adults over 55 including people with conditions like dementia.

It looked at the value of virtual group singing during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most older adults were isolating.

Doctor Borna Bonakdarpour and Jonathan Miller are here to talk about the benefits.