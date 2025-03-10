Northwestern University food, hospitality workers on strike, demanding better contract

About 500 food service and hospitality workers at Northwestern University are on strike after being without a contract since last August.

About 500 food service and hospitality workers at Northwestern University are on strike after being without a contract since last August.

About 500 food service and hospitality workers at Northwestern University are on strike after being without a contract since last August.

About 500 food service and hospitality workers at Northwestern University are on strike after being without a contract since last August.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- About 500 food service and hospitality workers at Northwestern University are on strike after being without a contract since last August.

Some of the hundreds of cooks, cashiers, baristas, dishwashers and catering workers employed by Compass Group at Northwestern protested on Monday near Chicago and Sheridan.

Union members said they're fighting for a fair contract with family-sustaining wages and increased pension contributions.

Most hospitality and food service workers on campus are immigrants and people of color.

Many are long-term employees who have served students and staff for decades, the union said.

Compass Group said their latest contract offer included and immediate 16% raise to all associates, back pay bonuses, $7 per hour raises over the life of the contract, 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and an 80% increase in pension contribution.

The Compass Group issued the following statement:

"It's unfortunate that despite making significant progress with our most recent offer- which we believe aligned with the Union's key requests, the Union did not allow our employees to vote on the Company's last proposal."

The university also saying it a statement:

"We understand the importance of the ongoing contract negotiations and hope for a swift and equitable resolution."

The university said Sargent and Allison dining halls are still open during this strike, as well as retail spaces in Norris.

The union said they are prepared to strike as long as it takes.

