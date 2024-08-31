Northwestern kicks off college football season, faces Miami (Ohio) at temporary stadium

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University kicked off their college football season Saturday at their temporary lakefront stadium.

They are facing a Miami (Ohio) team that won the MAC in 2023.

Northwestern will play most of their home games for the next few years at Northwestern Medicine Field while Ryan Field is being rebuilt nearby.

The stadium's official name is Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. At 15,000 seats, it's a smaller footprint than Ryan Field, which will have a capacity of 35,000 seats.

Earlier this month, Football coach David Braun said he pushed for keeping a stadium on campus rather than using an off-site facility, although two of the season's seven home games will take place at Wrigley Field.

"I think it's a mix of Big 10 football, Friday night lights, a little bit of high school feel to it," Braun said at the time.

Still reeling from a hazing and abuse scandal that engulfed the athletic department, Northwestern was probably college football's biggest surprise last season.

The Wildcats went 8-5 and won a bowl game in coach Braun's first year after going a combined 4-20 the previous two seasons. They finished 1-11 in 2022.

Miami is coming off one of its best years, going 11-3 and winning the MAC championship despite losing quarterback Brett Gabbert to a season-ending leg injury.

Northwestern is starting Mike Wright at quarterback Saturday against Miami , making it the third power conference program where he has been a starter.

Wright played at Mississippi State in 2023 and Vanderbilt from 2020 to 2022 prior to arriving at Northwestern. He had been engaged in a close competition with redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch during training camp.

Wright's experience and versatility were attractive to Northwestern coaches. Coach David Braun brought in a new offensive coordinator this year, Zach Lujan, and Northwestern will have a new look on offense. Wright's experience, versatility and ability to run the ball loomed as factors in the decision.

Wright has 14 starts over his career and played in 39 total games. He started three games at Mississippi State last year and 11 during his time at Vanderbilt.

In his career, Wright has thrown for 2,520 yards and 24 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 1,229 yards and 10 touchdowns.

ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.