Northwestern student believes being a blood donor is necessary: 'It's always important to give back'

One Northwestern University student believes giving blood is necessary, and is planning to donate at the Great Chicago Blood Drive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Inspiring others to give back in a powerful way, one college student is proving that age is no barrier to making a big difference.

The young lady believes donating blood is not just a selfless act, but a necessary one.

Blood is something that's so simple to give, but it can mean the world to someone who needs it.

"Like my parents, like one of the things they always grew up like saying to me was that it's always important to give back to other people," blood donor Aparnaa Ananthakrishnan said.

Ananthakrishnan is a sophomore at Northwestern, and says giving back has always been a core value in her life. She and her parents practice Hinduism, and she says their faith largely focuses on helping others.

"So, they've always been really big on, like, giving back to the community, and that's something that they've also kind of, you know, show me how to do as well," Ananthakrishnan said.

She not only gives blood herself, but also serves as the president of the Red Cross Club, and organizes blood drives on campus, drawing students out for a shared cause.

"So, for me, like finding ways to get more like college students involved in hosting blood drives, something that was really passionate about," Ananthakrishnan said.

Experts say the need for blood is constant, with hospitals relying on donations to treat patients in emergencies, surgeries and for chronic conditions.

"And I think that the opportunity that you are giving them through like donate their blood is like, you're really opening up a lot of possibilities for them in terms of, like, how they can they can move forward with their life," Ananthakrishnan said.

Ananthakrishnan hopes her efforts inspire others to give. Proving that even as a busy college student, anyone can make a difference.

"I've always felt very, when I feel very grateful, but then I'm also like, very like, happy that I'm able to help other people out, right?" Ananthakrishnan said.

Ananthakrishnan said she's giving blood at the Great Chicago Blood Drive, and she's already made her appointment.