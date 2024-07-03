WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Northwestern accused of discriminating white men during hiring process: document

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 3:43PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lawsuit is accusing Northwestern University's Law School of discriminating against white men.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The complaint was filed in federal court by a conservative group called, "Faculty, Alumni and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences."

The suit claims the school violated anti-discrimination laws by hiring women and people of color over white men with better credentials.

Dean Hari Osofsky, law professors Sarah Lawsky, Janice Nadler, and Daniel Rodriguez, Northwestern University Law Review Editor in Chief Dheven Unni and Senior Equity and Inclusion Editor Jazmyne Denman are also named in the lawsuit.

Northwestern issued the following statement:

"Northwestern Pritzker School of Law is among the top law schools in the country, and we are proud of their outstanding faculty. We intend to vigorously defend this case," said Northwestern University spokesperson Jon Yates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW