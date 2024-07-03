Northwestern accused of discriminating white men during hiring process: document

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lawsuit is accusing Northwestern University's Law School of discriminating against white men.

The complaint was filed in federal court by a conservative group called, "Faculty, Alumni and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences."

The suit claims the school violated anti-discrimination laws by hiring women and people of color over white men with better credentials.

Dean Hari Osofsky, law professors Sarah Lawsky, Janice Nadler, and Daniel Rodriguez, Northwestern University Law Review Editor in Chief Dheven Unni and Senior Equity and Inclusion Editor Jazmyne Denman are also named in the lawsuit.

Northwestern issued the following statement:

"Northwestern Pritzker School of Law is among the top law schools in the country, and we are proud of their outstanding faculty. We intend to vigorously defend this case," said Northwestern University spokesperson Jon Yates.