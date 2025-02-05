NTSB report on 2023 CTA Yellow Line crash blames speed limit, braking system, slippery tracks

At least 38 injured after train collided with snowplow equipment near Howard Station on North Side

An NTSB report on the Nov. 16, 2023 CTA Yellow Line train crash in Rogers Park blames a high speed limit, the braking system and slippery tracks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has wrapped up its report on the 2023 CTA Yellow Line train crash that injured dozens of people.

On November 16, 2023, a CTA Yellow Line train collided with snowplow equipment training on the tracks near the Howard Station on the North Side during a clear morning.

As the ABC7 I-Team first reported back in November, the main causes of the crash were determined to be the train not braking earlier and a leaf residue that made the tracks slippery. Those conditions caused the trains wheels to slide, even as the brakes were applied.

Investigators previously noted the CTA driver had alcohol in his system, but said that was not a factor in the crash.

Chicago Fire Department officials said 38 people were hurt in the crash in Rogers Park, including children and CTA workers. No one was killed, but six people were seriously hurt.