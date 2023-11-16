WATCH LIVE

At least 12 injured in CTA train crash at Howard Station, Chicago Fire Dept. says

Red line service temporarily suspended between Howard and Thorndale, CTA says

Thursday, November 16, 2023 5:24PM
Thursday, November 16, 2023 5:24PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 12 people were hurt in a crash involving a CTA train Thursday morning in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood on the north side, according to Chicago Fire Department.

It happened after 10 a.m. near 7500 N. Paulina, near the Howard Street Stop along the Red and Yellow lines.

At least two people were critically injured, according to CFD.

No Red Line trains are running right now between Howard and Thorndale, according to the CTA. .

Chopper 7 was over the scene. It appears the crash involves a train and CTA construction vehicle.

This is developing story. Check back for details.

