Chicago woman named in lawsuit over deadly McDonald's E. coli outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman has been named in a lawsuit filed against McDonald's over the E. coli outbreak.

The lawsuit claims the woman got sick earlier this month after eating a Quarter Pounder.

No E. coli cases linked to the outbreak have been reported in Illinois.

The slivered onions that were the source of the outbreak have been removed from all restaurants, McDonald's said.

Meanwhile, number of cases in the E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has risen to 90, federal health officials said in an update on Wednesday.

Cases have been reported in 13 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most of the cases have been in Colorado, which has 29 reported cases, and Montana, which has 17 reported cases, according to the CDC.

Cases have also been reported in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to the CDC, which further notes that illnesses have occurred between Sept. 27 and Oct. 16 of this year.

At least 27 people have been hospitalized and two people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that can cause kidney failure, according to the CDC.

One death has been reported in Colorado in connection with the outbreak. The person was a resident of Mesa County in the western part of the state, according to the Mesa County department of health. The patient who died is not one of the two who developed HUS.

ABC News' Mary Kekatos and Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.