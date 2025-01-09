Nurse suffers broken leg after patient allegedly attacked her in NC emergency room

PINEHURST, N.C. -- A nurse is recovering after she was allegedly attacked by a patient inside an emergency room.

According to a fundraiser, the victim Crystal Thompson suffered a broken leg after a patient became violent inside Moore County Hospital in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The patient, 35-year-old Karla Hardy is being charged with assault on an emergency personal.

It's unclear what led up to the alleged altercation, which occurred less than a year after a North Carolina law mandated police officers be stationed inside emergency departments. Nurses nationwide are saying this move is crucial for worker safety.

"We have millions of North Carolinians in all 100 beautiful counties that need nurses who are going to show up every day. While we don't want it to become the norm, we know it's a possibility. I would say that we need to do more for our nurses today and more for our nurses, future nurses coming into the workforce," said Trish Richardson, President of North Carolina Nurses Association: "

In a statement, CEO of the North Carolina Nurses Association, Tina C. Gordon called the attack an "example of a worsening trend of violence against nurses".

"The attack on Crystal Thompson is yet another example of a worsening trend of violence against nurses. Our hearts go out to Crystal, and everyone at NCNA wishes her a full and speedy recovery.

Violence is not simply 'part of the job,' nor should it even be a reasonable concern. Nurses have every right to be angry that these types of incidents have become all too common - often without any consequences. We are grateful that law enforcement is pursuing a felony in this case.

Attacks on nurses are exacerbating the burnout crisis and feeding into the nursing shortage, which poses a direct threat to North Carolina's entire healthcare infrastructure. NCNA has championed legislation to protect nurses and other healthcare workers, and we continue to urge healthcare administrators and other stakeholders to find new and better ways to prevent these dangerous situations."

Moore County Hospital's FirstHealth sent the following response:

In the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, an incident occurred in the Moore Regional Hospital emergency department. A nurse was attacked by a patient and sustained injuries that required immediate medical treatment. A FirstHealth public safety officer was in the emergency department at the time and immediately responded, and with assistance from the Pinehurst Police Department, the attacker was detained and placed under arrest. It is unclear what led to the attack and the incident is currently under investigation. This incident highlights a growing concern seen across the country. Violence against health care workers is a critical issue, and we prioritize safety and support for our dedicated teams who work tirelessly to care for others."

