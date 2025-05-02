24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

NW Ind. repair shop owner accused of trying to scam Merrillville Fire Department over truck repairs

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 2, 2025 12:04PM
NW Ind. repair shop owner accused of trying to scam fire department
The owner of automotive repair shop Hoosier Diesel in Northwest Indiana is accused of trying to scam the Merrillville Fire Department.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- The owner of an automotive repair shop in Northwest Indiana is accused of trying to scam the Merrillville Fire Department.

Police said the Merrillville Fire Department (MFD) took a truck to Hoosier Diesel for preventative maintenance. Police said the owner said that pieces of metal were found in the oil and that it would require extensive repair.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Investigators said David Shepard charged the department more than $43,000 to replace an engine in one of their fire trucks.

The bill was paid, but no repairs were made.

After taking the truck to a different repair shop, it was discovered there was nothing wrong with the original engine. There's a warrant for Shepard's arrest.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW