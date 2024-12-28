24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Multiple people hurt in stabbing at Oak Forest restaurant; 3 suspects in custody, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Maher Kawash WLS logo
Saturday, December 28, 2024 10:44PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people were hurt in a stabbing Saturday at a south suburban restaurant.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The stabbing happened at Jamaica Jerk Choice in Oak Forest, police said.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the restaurant at 6066 W. 159th St. and found several people with stab wounds.

Police did not immediately say how many people were injured. They were taken to a hospital to be treated.

Three suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

There is no current danger to the public. The Oak Forest Police Department continues to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW