Multiple people hurt in stabbing at Oak Forest restaurant; 3 suspects in custody, police say

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people were hurt in a stabbing Saturday at a south suburban restaurant.

The stabbing happened at Jamaica Jerk Choice in Oak Forest, police said.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the restaurant at 6066 W. 159th St. and found several people with stab wounds.

Police did not immediately say how many people were injured. They were taken to a hospital to be treated.

Three suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

There is no current danger to the public. The Oak Forest Police Department continues to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.