Man stabbed, suspect in custody, Oak Forest police say

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man was stabbed on Sunday in Oak Forest.
Police responded to reports of a stabbing at about 9:20 p.m. to 5900 W. 147th Street, near the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict.
A 22-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers took a suspect into custody. Charges are pending.
Police did not release a motive.
ABC7 reached out Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict and is waiting for a response.
No other information was available.