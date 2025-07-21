24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man stabbed, suspect in custody, Oak Forest police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 21, 2025 5:41PM
The stabbing happened Sunday near the 5900 W. 147th Street in Oak Forest.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man was stabbed on Sunday in Oak Forest.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at about 9:20 p.m. to 5900 W. 147th Street, near the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict.

A 22-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers took a suspect into custody. Charges are pending.

Police did not release a motive.

ABC7 reached out Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict and is waiting for a response.

No other information was available.

