Chopper 7 over rollover crash involving semi in Oak Lawn | VIDEO

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash blocked off some lanes in the south suburbs on Tuesday.

The crash involved two cars and a semi near the Target on 95th Street in Oak Lawn.

The westbound lanes of 95th were blocked at Keeler Avenue as crews worked to clean the scene.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. showing a car on its side in front of a semi. The second vehicle was seen behind the semi.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.